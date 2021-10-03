NCB to not pursue Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest, custody to end tomorrow: Report

Superstar ’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after a raid was conducted on a cruise ship in Mumbai. According to a report in ETimes, NCB might not pursue the case against the star kid any further. Rumors are rife that after will be sent to judicial custody on Monday, his lawyers would be applying for bail. Reportedly, NCB will not be pursuing the case any further. Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also arrested and taken to judicial custody.

NCB has released an official statement in the matter, “In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical. The honorable court granted 1 day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honorable court tomorrow for their judicial custody. Further, remaining 5 accused namely Nupur satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak jaiswal, Gomit chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honorable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical”.

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi who has acted in ‘Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa’ with SRK took to Twitter and supported Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all.” In another tweet, she mentioned how Bollywood stars' lives are often used as entertainment. “For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame,” she said.

