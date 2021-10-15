NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s security increased after Aryan Khan moved to Mumbai Jail?

In the recent development of Aryan Khan’s alleged drug case, Mumbai’s special NDPS court reserved the order on the star-kid’s bail plea application. Now, as per a report, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s security has been increased by the police as Aryan Khan was moved to Mumbai’s Arthur Jail.

According to the Times of India, the number of bodyguards and armed personnel appointed for Sameer Wankhede’s safety has been increased. This comes just days after the Zonal director of NCB alleged that he had been followed by the Mumbai Police. Reportedly, the officer also filed a complaint to the Union government about his movements being tracked. It is also claimed that Wankhede submitted CCTV footage to support his complaint.

On October 11, the official page of ANI tweeted, “Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials met senior officials of Mumbai Police and complained to them about being followed by Mumbai Police officials in the past few days.” Just a day after lodging the complaint, Deputy DG Mutha Ashok confirmed the same, while speaking to the media outside NCB’s office.

He said, "We have informed the Maharashtra DGP. Won't like to comment any further on the matter." When asked about NCB being attacked or called out, Jain said, "There are no attacks. Will place all material in court." Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after a drug bust on Cordelia Cruise at the Mumbai coast. Initially, the star-kid was remanded to NCB custody, however, later he was sent to judicial custody by the honourable court. His bail plea that was heard on Wednesday was on Thursday, October 14. Post which the Mumbai Court stationed the order on the star-kid’s bail plea. He is sent to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail until October 20.

