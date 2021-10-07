NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar opens up on 'threats' faced by him & his risky job

Marathi actor Kranti Redkar, in a recent interaction, revealed that her family ‘cannot move freely’ as ‘receiving threats’ have become a common aspect in their life. She further spoke about instances where she has seen her husband covered in blood. Moreover, Redkar feels that people do not appreciate NCB officer’s work enough.

While opening up about the risk factor of her husband Sameer Wakhende’s job to Etimes, Kranti Redkar, who is a well-known face in the Marathi industry revealed that her family has to live under constant fear. She also added that her family members do not step out of the house unnecessarily. She said, “There are so many threats and it's very risky. So, we only step out during our work. We can't even move out freely with our children, it is really scary. I think this is a part and parcel of this job. But I am very proud of him.”

During the same interaction, Kranti added witnessing a few instances where her husband returned home with torn and bloodied pants. According to her, people do not appreciate the work of an NCB officer as it should be. However, in the recent past things have begun to change in her observation. She noted, "I have seen blood on his pants, sometimes his clothes are ripped and I am sure that people are not aware of these things. I never asked him where he went and what he did. But doing a raid and fighting against the drug mafia is not an easy task. Even after this, people don't appreciate their work. I feel that there is no gratitude. If people are not even grateful then why is he doing this? It's a kind of thankless job. But now things have changed. I must say that the entire media and people have supported the team for their work.”

For those aware, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wakhende is handling the high profile alleged drug bust case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. On Monday, October 4, Aryan Khan along with the other accused were remanded to the NCB custody till October 7. They were booked during a raid that was conducted on a cruise ship on Sunday. During the bail plea hearing, NCB had sought their custody till 11 October for offences under section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

