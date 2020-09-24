  1. Home
NCB officials hand over summons to Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor at their residences: Report

The NCB has summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others in connection with the drug nexus in Bollywood. Read on for further details.
26097 reads Mumbai
NCB has recently made yet another development in connection with the drug probe. The agency has summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh concerning the drug nexus in Bollywood. Reportedly, Deepika will appear before the agency on Friday, September 25, while Shraddha and Sara are supposed to appear the next day on September 26. Apart from that, the agency has also summoned designer Simone Khambatta and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash who is reportedly in Goa.

As per a report by Times Now, NCB officials have served the summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor at their respective residences. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have been reportedly informed about the summons on the phone. The same goes for Deepika Padukone who is currently in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film with Shakun Batra. She was supposed to reach Mumbai by Wednesday midnight. Further details are awaited about the same.

Meanwhile, the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta cropped up in the drug angle after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly named them during her interrogation. Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s names have surfaced after NCB’s interrogation of talent manager Jaya Saha. Moreover, a few alleged drug chats between the Chhapaak actress and her manager Karishma also got recovered post which her name was dragged in the drug angle. Deepika has reportedly asked for advice from her legal team after the same sometime back.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Credits :Times Now

