NCB to probe Bollywood drug mafia after Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik's arrest: Report

The latest update in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case states that the Narcotics Control Bureau will be investigating the drug mafia in the Bollywood industry after actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's arrest. The news report by IANS states that the agency will be probing the drug mafia that reportedly exists in the film industry. NCB reportedly has over two dozen names of suspects which include people involved in the drugs racket, the drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities. This list was reportedly made by the NCB after Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and four drug peddlers from Mumbai were grilled by the agency. Late on Showik Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB. Actress Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau and now she is arrested by the agency in the drugs angle that the NCB is investigating.

Furthermore, the report adds that NCB's application seeking Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody states that both the actress and her brother were active members of the drugs racket. The news update further mentions NCB reportedly claiming that Showik Chakraborty was procuring drugs from a person named Abdel Basit Parihar and Kaizen Ibrahim on Rhea's instructions. The news report states that both Abdel Basit Parihar and Kaizen Ibrahim are active members which operate in Mumbai. The duo allegedly supplied drugs to people associated with Bollywood and used to supply drugs mainly in areas like Bandra, Juhu and Andheri. NCB also reportedly arrested Fayaz Ahmed in Goa and he revealed that drugs were being supplied via Foreign Post Office in New Delhi. One of the parcels was reportedly sent by Dan Patel, who's a resident of Modugno street, in Canada.

This area in Canada is known for its drugs syndicates which also have connections in India. The report further adds that during Fayaz Ahmed's questioning he shed light on parcels which contained curated marijuana that were collected from New Delhi or a shop located on Goa's Calangute-Anjuna road. After the parcels reached Fayaz the suppliers from Mumbai were updated. Rs 5000 to Rs 6000 was the cost of one gram of buds. Furthermore, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB has reportedly brought to light the entire Canadian drugs racket. A news report by Republic TV added sources claiming that post Rhea and Showik's revelations made during their questioing the NCB has a list of 20-25 Bollywood celebrities which are further added in categories A, B and C. The news report by Republic TV further adds that NCB has made a dossier and will send summons to these celebrities within the coming 10 days.

