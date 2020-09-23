NCB to probe footage of 2017 Koko club party attended by Deepika Padukone & others regarding drug nexus

Deepika Padukone had attended a party at a high-end restaurant in Mumbai back in 2017. The NCB will reportedly probe into the footage of the same.

Trouble awaits as her name has cropped up in the drug nexus that is currently prove by the NCB. That happened after the recovery of Deepika’s alleged chats with her manager Karishma Prakash in which she is reportedly asking the latter for hash. The two of them reportedly talked about meeting at a place named Koko in the recovered chats. Coincidentally, the Chhapaak actress did attend a party at the club on 28th October 2017 along with a few others.

Not only Deepika, but , , and Aditya Roy Kapur also attended this party that was held the high-end restaurant situated at Lower Parel in Mumbai. Now, as per a report by Times Now, this particular high-profile party has come under NCB’s scanner in connection with the drug angle. The agency is likely to investigate the footage of the video for further reference. The NCB has reportedly summoned Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash in connection with the same.

However, Prakash has urged for exemption from the probe till September 25 owing to ill health. According to reports, Deepika Padukone will also be summoned by the NCB in connection with the same angle. She is currently in Goa for the shoot of her next movie with Shakun Batra. Reportedly, she has decided to leave Goa and also sought help from her legal team after this particular incident happened. Further details are awaited about the same.

