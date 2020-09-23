  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NCB to probe footage of 2017 Koko club party attended by Deepika Padukone & others regarding drug nexus

Deepika Padukone had attended a party at a high-end restaurant in Mumbai back in 2017. The NCB will reportedly probe into the footage of the same.
11325 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone's party footage from 2017 under NCB's scannerNCB to probe footage of 2017 Koko club party attended by Deepika Padukone & others regarding drug nexus
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trouble awaits Deepika Padukone as her name has cropped up in the drug nexus that is currently prove by the NCB. That happened after the recovery of Deepika’s alleged chats with her manager Karishma Prakash in which she is reportedly asking the latter for hash. The two of them reportedly talked about meeting at a place named Koko in the recovered chats. Coincidentally, the Chhapaak actress did attend a party at the club on 28th October 2017 along with a few others.

Not only Deepika, but Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, and Aditya Roy Kapur also attended this party that was held the high-end restaurant situated at Lower Parel in Mumbai. Now, as per a report by Times Now, this particular high-profile party has come under NCB’s scanner in connection with the drug angle. The agency is likely to investigate the footage of the video for further reference. The NCB has reportedly summoned Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash in connection with the same.

However, Prakash has urged for exemption from the probe till September 25 owing to ill health. According to reports, Deepika Padukone will also be summoned by the NCB in connection with the same angle. She is currently in Goa for the shoot of her next movie with Shakun Batra. Reportedly, she has decided to leave Goa and also sought help from her legal team after this particular incident happened. Further details are awaited about the same. 

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates. 

Also Read: Deepika Padukone contacts legal team after her name emerges in drug case; Actress to leave Goa soon: Report

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement