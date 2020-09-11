NCB probe reveals Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty sent marijuana via courier to actress' home: Report

As per reports, Sushant and Rhea sent 500 grams of marijuana via a courier delivery service to Rhea's residence in Mumbai which was received by Showik Chakraborty.

The Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, staffer Dipesh Sawant and almost six more drug dealers. While they have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, their bail plea was rejected on Friday. Now, as per India Today, the NCB probe has revealed that Sushant and Rhea sent 500 grams of marijuana via a courier delivery service to Rhea's residence in Mumbai.

As per the report, the late actor and actress, who were in a live-in relationship, couriered around 500 grams of curated marijuana in a box along with some household items to Rhea's residence in the suburbs in April. Turns out, NCB interrogations have revealed that Dipesh had called the courier company and sent the marijuana with some other household items so as to not raise suspicion.

On the other end, Rhea's brother Showik received the package. The NCB has also interrogated the courier boy who was involved in delivering the parcel. He has reportedly identified Showik as well as Dipesh and their call details have also been retrieved by the anti-drug agency.

While Rhea and Showik's bail plea was rejected today, their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they will decide the next course of action soon. "Once we get the order copy. We will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court," Maneshinde said. Meanwhile, Rhea will continue to live in Mumbai's Byculla jail till September 22.

Credits :India Today

