NCB recovers medicines falling under NDPS Act from Arjun Rampal's residence amid raid

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been reportedly summoned by the NCB on November 11. The officials conducted a raid at his house on Monday.

The NCB has left no stone unturned in probing drug cases in the past few weeks. The agency also looked into the Bollywood drug nexus amidst the same. As a part of this, the officials have summoned, interrogated, and even raided the places of many people. They have now conducted a raid at Arjun Rampal’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai in connection with the drugs probe. A few days ago, they also arrested his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother in a similar case.

Now, as per the latest reports, the NCB officials have recovered medicines that fall under the NDPS Act from the actor’s house. This piece of news has been confirmed by Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the agency. He also quashed the reports that the agency has not been able to recover anything from Rampal’s residence. He has also confirmed that both the actor and his girlfriend have been summoned to appear before the agency on November 11, 2020.

According to reports, the NCB officials have also seized laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other documents from the actor’s residence. They have reportedly also interrogated his driver. Earlier, the agency had nabbed Gabriella’s brother Agisialos who they suspected was a part of a larger drug syndicate that operates in Bollywood. He was reportedly in contact with drug peddlers who were in contact with other B-town celebs. He was recently granted bail after filing a plea and was asked to submit his passport to the NCB.

