  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NCB refuses to comment on their course of action regarding Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet's names in drug angle

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly named a few Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug angle. Read on for further details.
260972 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:17 pm
NCB refuses to comment on their course of action regarding Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet's names in drug angle NCB refuses to comment on their course of action regarding Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet's names in drug angle
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back on charges of procuring drugs. Not only that, but the agency has also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same. Next, a few reports suggested that Rhea has named numerous Bollywood celebs during her interrogation. She has reportedly alleged that all of them take drugs. Among them, three names have surfaced as of now – Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta.

The NCB has also confirmed that the actress has named them in connection with the drug angle. However, they have refused to comment on their further course of action. KPS Malhotra, NCB’s director, has stated that although their names have surfaced, the agency cannot comment on anything on their course of action as of now.  Moreover, according to the latest reports, the decision to summon the two actresses and the designer is yet to be made.

Earlier, there were also reports that Rhea Chakraborty used her mother’s phone for her alleged drug chats. The actress reportedly did not surrender her mother’s phone to the Enforcement Directorate. They were able to recover it later while raiding her house. However, now KPS Malhotra has clarified that these reports are neither verified nor based on facts related to the investigation.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh to be summoned soon by NCB after Rhea Chakraborty's confession?

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 day ago

Ncb is lying l. Putting out conflict reports. Feeding the media spectacle.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Sara seems to be growing fat again . time for another liposuction dear .

Anonymous 1 day ago

Gosh.. Kps malhotra of NCB confirmed no Bollywood is involved when why these media trails??

Anonymous 1 day ago

Gosh.. Kps malhotra of NCB confirmed no Bollywood is involved when why these media trails??

Anonymous 1 day ago

There is no harm in getting questioned, does not mean you are an accomplice, If you are truthful, and honest, surely she can come out of this. If you have taken drugs and if they are illegal, yes pay for it, get punished.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sara will end up obese again

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement