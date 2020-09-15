NCB refuses to comment on their course of action regarding Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet's names in drug angle
The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back on charges of procuring drugs. Not only that, but the agency has also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same. Next, a few reports suggested that Rhea has named numerous Bollywood celebs during her interrogation. She has reportedly alleged that all of them take drugs. Among them, three names have surfaced as of now – Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta.
The NCB has also confirmed that the actress has named them in connection with the drug angle. However, they have refused to comment on their further course of action. KPS Malhotra, NCB’s director, has stated that although their names have surfaced, the agency cannot comment on anything on their course of action as of now. Moreover, according to the latest reports, the decision to summon the two actresses and the designer is yet to be made.
Earlier, there were also reports that Rhea Chakraborty used her mother’s phone for her alleged drug chats. The actress reportedly did not surrender her mother’s phone to the Enforcement Directorate. They were able to recover it later while raiding her house. However, now KPS Malhotra has clarified that these reports are neither verified nor based on facts related to the investigation.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ncb is lying l. Putting out conflict reports. Feeding the media spectacle.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anonymous 1 day ago
Gosh.. Kps malhotra of NCB confirmed no Bollywood is involved when why these media trails??
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anonymous 1 day ago
There is no harm in getting questioned, does not mean you are an accomplice, If you are truthful, and honest, surely she can come out of this. If you have taken drugs and if they are illegal, yes pay for it, get punished.
Anonymous 2 days ago
