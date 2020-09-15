NCB refuses to comment on their course of action regarding Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet's names in drug angle

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly named a few Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug angle. Read on for further details.

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back on charges of procuring drugs. Not only that, but the agency has also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same. Next, a few reports suggested that Rhea has named numerous Bollywood celebs during her interrogation. She has reportedly alleged that all of them take drugs. Among them, three names have surfaced as of now – Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta.

The NCB has also confirmed that the actress has named them in connection with the drug angle. However, they have refused to comment on their further course of action. KPS Malhotra, NCB’s director, has stated that although their names have surfaced, the agency cannot comment on anything on their course of action as of now. Moreover, according to the latest reports, the decision to summon the two actresses and the designer is yet to be made.

Earlier, there were also reports that Rhea Chakraborty used her mother’s phone for her alleged drug chats. The actress reportedly did not surrender her mother’s phone to the Enforcement Directorate. They were able to recover it later while raiding her house. However, now KPS Malhotra has clarified that these reports are neither verified nor based on facts related to the investigation.

