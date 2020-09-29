NCB refutes Rhea Chakraborty's claim of having no jurisdiction in drugs probe; Files affidavit at Bombay HC

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing will be held on September 29, 2020. Meanwhile, NCB has submitted an affidavit in response to the same.

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on charges of the procurement of drugs a few weeks back. Both of them are currently in judicial custody. Recently, their lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed that the agency has no jurisdiction over the drugs case. He also reportedly requested for the case to be handed over to CBI. Now, NCB has responded to the same and refuted the claims. The agency has also filed affidavits at the Bombay High Court.

According to reports, NCB has opposed both Rhea and her brother Showik’s bail pleas and called for the rejection of the same. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, has stated in the same that the brother-sister duo actively dealt with drug transactions. For the unversed, their bail plea remains adjourned till September 29, 2020. As per NCB’s statement, she had aided and financed other accused persons for drugs transaction. Meanwhile, Showik is accused of dealing and financing the illicit trafficking of drugs.

As per the latest reports, the agency is currently focusing on the bail hearings of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager, and staff Dipesh Sawant. Earlier, NCB also interrogated actresses , , Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in connection with Bollywood drug nexus. The agency has not given a clean chit to them yet. Their phones have been reportedly seized for further probe. They have also arrested Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister organization of ’s Dharma Production.

