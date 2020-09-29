  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NCB refutes Rhea Chakraborty's claim of having no jurisdiction in drugs probe; Files affidavit at Bombay HC

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing will be held on September 29, 2020. Meanwhile, NCB has submitted an affidavit in response to the same.
24620 reads Mumbai
NCB files affidavit at Bombay HC against Rhea Chakraborty's bail pleaNCB refutes Rhea Chakraborty's claim of having no jurisdiction in drugs probe; Files affidavit at Bombay HC
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on charges of the procurement of drugs a few weeks back. Both of them are currently in judicial custody. Recently, their lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed that the agency has no jurisdiction over the drugs case. He also reportedly requested for the case to be handed over to CBI. Now, NCB has responded to the same and refuted the claims. The agency has also filed affidavits at the Bombay High Court.

According to reports, NCB has opposed both Rhea and her brother Showik’s bail pleas and called for the rejection of the same. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, has stated in the same that the brother-sister duo actively dealt with drug transactions. For the unversed, their bail plea remains adjourned till September 29, 2020. As per NCB’s statement, she had aided and financed other accused persons for drugs transaction. Meanwhile, Showik is accused of dealing and financing the illicit trafficking of drugs.

As per the latest reports, the agency is currently focusing on the bail hearings of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager, and staff Dipesh Sawant. Earlier, NCB also interrogated actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in connection with Bollywood drug nexus. The agency has not given a clean chit to them yet. Their phones have been reportedly seized for further probe. They have also arrested Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister organization of Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate REACTS to Sushant Singh’s lawyer claims about actor’s ‘death by strangulation’

Credits :ANI/Republic

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement