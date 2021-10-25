NCB’s Sameer Wankhede requests Mumbai Police to ensure no legal action is carried out to frame him

Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:16 AM IST  |  395.3K
   
NCB’s Sameer Wankhede requests Mumbai Police to ensure no legal action is carried out to frame him
NCB’s Sameer Wankhede requests Mumbai Police to ensure no legal action is carried out to frame him (Pic credit - Viral Bhayani)

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody after a Goa bound cruise ship was busted the Khan family has been in the limelight. Apart from them if there is anyone who is making it to the headlines every other day, it is the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been recently accused of extortion by the independent witness Prabhakar Sail. He claimed to have signed blank documents given by the NCB. Well, the latest in this matter is that Sameer has issued an official statement. 

According to reports in the ANI, Sameer Wankhede has issued an official statement requesting the Mumbai Police to ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him with ‘ulterior motives’. ANI took to their Twitter handle to post a picture of the statement and wrote, “Mumbai: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting him to "ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame me with ulterior motives."

Take a look: 

It was only recently that director Hansal Mehta who has always stood in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan took to his Twitter handle and asked Sameer Wankhede to resign. His tweet read, "Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests.”

NCB has denied these allegations since day 1 and their statement read, “Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions”.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede seeks protection from ‘precipitate legal action’: Report​ 

Credits: ANI/Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : Well, if he can take away other people's freedom on allegations without proof then he should be subject to the same- would like to see his whatsapp chats too,
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Sameer sur we are with you.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : do unto others as you would have them do unto you
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Kjo is mafia.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : This has become a circus now.
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : This is how Sameer holidays in dubai and maldives
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Corrupt Wankhede persumes other innocent people are guilty without proof and they have to provide evidence of innocence yet thinks the same law does not apply to self says he is innocent till proven guilty
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : so true
REPLY 0 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All