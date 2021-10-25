NCB’s Sameer Wankhede requests Mumbai Police to ensure no legal action is carried out to frame him

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody after a Goa bound cruise ship was busted the Khan family has been in the limelight. Apart from them if there is anyone who is making it to the headlines every other day, it is the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been recently accused of extortion by the independent witness Prabhakar Sail. He claimed to have signed blank documents given by the NCB. Well, the latest in this matter is that Sameer has issued an official statement.

According to reports in the ANI, Sameer Wankhede has issued an official statement requesting the Mumbai Police to ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him with ‘ulterior motives’. ANI took to their Twitter handle to post a picture of the statement and wrote, “Mumbai: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting him to "ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame me with ulterior motives."

Take a look:

Mumbai: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting him to "ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame me with ulterior motives." pic.twitter.com/dixPdizZgE — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

It was only recently that director Hansal Mehta who has always stood in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan took to his Twitter handle and asked Sameer Wankhede to resign. His tweet read, "Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests.”

NCB has denied these allegations since day 1 and their statement read, “Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions”.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede seeks protection from ‘precipitate legal action’: Report​