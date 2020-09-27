NCB to seek Kshitij Prasad's 4 day custody in drug case, producer says he's being 'framed': Report

According to a latest report, the NCB is likely to seek a four-day custody of Kshitij Ravi Prasad after arresting him on Saturday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, who arrested executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday, will now be seeking his custody. According to a latest report in Times Now, the NCB is likely to seek a four-day custody of Kshitij after arresting him on reported charges of being in possession of drugs.

As per multiple reports, NCB sources have stated that Kshitij's name came up during interrogation of some alleged drug-peddlers. He was snapped on Saturday while being taken for questioning at the NCB office in Mumbai. While entering the office, Kshitij even spoke to reporters gathered outside and said, "I am being framed."

Kshitij, who was associated with Dharma Productions' sister concern Dharmatic Entertainment for a brief period, reportedly was in touch with drug dealers and used to procure drugs. The NCB had also raided his Versova residence in Mumbai and found small quantity of weed, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Times Now had earlier claimed that Rakul Preet Singh, in her interrogation, had revealed Kshitij’s role and claimed that the executive producer used to procure drugs regularly. In fact, the actress also took four names and alleged that Kshitij used to supply drugs to these four high profile celebrities along with several other celebs in the industry.

Dharma chief put out a statement over the weekend stating that the production house is in no way associated with Kshitij Prasad. "Mr Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a company linked to Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise. Neither l, nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions," Karan Johar's statement read.

