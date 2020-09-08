NCB seeks 14 day judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, says ‘she is active member of drug syndicate’: Report

Reportedly, as per NCB's remand copy, Rhea revealed her involvement in 'procurement of drug and financial transactions and her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty in this regard.' Further, the remand copy mentioned that Rhea was an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. Reportedly, Rhea accepted her involvement in getting drugs as well as making financial calls regarding the same in front of the NCB when she was confronted with the alleged drug chats between her, Showik and Samuel.

Based on this, the NCB has reportedly, sought judicial custody from the court for 14 days of Rhea and if she posts bail, it is reported that the agency is going to oppose her request. To note, Showik, Samuel and Dipesh are already in NCB custody till September 9. Meanwhile, after being interrogated for 3 days, Rhea was taken into custody on Tuesday evening by the NCB. NCB is accusing Rhea for 'aiding, helping and for financing procurement' of drugs. Apart from this, there was no other allegation in the NCB remand note of NCB.

Meanwhile, after Rhea's arrest, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share her reaction and hailed that 'God is with us.' Further, Ankita Lokhande also joined Shweta in reacting to Rhea's arrest in the comments on her post. Not just this, Ankita shared a cryptic note about Karma on social media post Rhea's arrest. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. His death investigation is currently going on by the CBI.