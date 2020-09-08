  1. Home
NCB seeks 14 day judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, says ‘she is active member of drug syndicate’: Report

As per latest update, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau due to the alleged drug links in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now, as per update, the NCB is looking to oppose her bail plea in court.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 08:35 pm
NCB seeks 14 day judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, says 'she is active member of drug syndicate': Report
After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to social media to trend about the same. However, as per the latest update coming in from the Narcotics Control Bureau, they may be seeking a 14-day judicial remand or custody for Rhea in the case. As per the reports of Times Now, the NCB has apparently said that Rhea was an 'active member of the drug syndicate.' The news channel's report further included the remand copy of NCB that apparently stated that Rhea was managing the finances and payments for the drugs that used to come into Sushant's house. 

Reportedly, as per NCB's remand copy, Rhea revealed her involvement in 'procurement of drug and financial transactions and her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty in this regard.' Further, the remand copy mentioned that Rhea was an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. Reportedly, Rhea accepted her involvement in getting drugs as well as making financial calls regarding the same in front of the NCB when she was confronted with the alleged drug chats between her, Showik and Samuel. 

Based on this, the NCB has reportedly, sought judicial custody from the court for 14 days of Rhea and if she posts bail, it is reported that the agency is going to oppose her request. To note, Showik, Samuel and Dipesh are already in NCB custody till September 9. Meanwhile, after being interrogated for 3 days, Rhea was taken into custody on Tuesday evening by the NCB. NCB is accusing Rhea for 'aiding, helping and for financing procurement' of drugs. Apart from this, there was no other allegation in the NCB remand note of NCB. 

Meanwhile, after Rhea's arrest, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share her reaction and hailed that 'God is with us.' Further, Ankita Lokhande also joined Shweta in reacting to Rhea's arrest in the comments on her post. Not just this, Ankita shared a cryptic note about Karma on social media post Rhea's arrest. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. His death investigation is currently going on by the CBI. 

Credits :Times Now

