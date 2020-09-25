NCB seizes drugs from Dharma Productions’ Executive Producer Kshitij Raviprasad’s home and takes him for probe

Today, NCB carried out a search at Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij’s house and later, he was taken for questioning; Read on

Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at ‘s aide Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s residence. As per reports, NCB has confirmed that huge amounts of drugs were bought by the Dharma Productions Executive producer and director and the agency also seized drugs from his residence. After the search, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) picked up Karan Johar's aide Kshitij Ravi Prasad from his Versova residence and took him for questioning.

Besides buying huge amounts of drugs regularly, reports also suggest that Marijuana and small amounts of weed have been seized from Kshitij's place during NCB search today. Although Kshitij has not been arrested or detained, but reports suggest that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer will be taken into custody after his interrogation. While Kshitij was summoned by the NCB today, he had landed in Mumbai from Delhi today, and later, his house was raided by the agency officials.

The NCB, as we speak, is conducting raids at different locations in Mumbai and reports suggest that a host of Bollywood actors are now under NCB scanner. Earlier, the NCB raided actor-choreographer couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar's residence. Currently, Rakul Preet Singh is being interrogated by the NCB as she arrived today morning at the guest house. Tomorrow, , Sara Ali Khan and will be arriving at NCB for interrogation in the Bollywood drug nexus case.

#JustIn | Kshitij Prasad arrives at NCB office for questioning. Earlier in the day, during a raid, NCB officials seized drugs from his residence. Mohit Bhatt with details. pic.twitter.com/Wbc5rMI62D — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 25, 2020

