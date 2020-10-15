NCB sends 15 phones including that of Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone & others to DFS for examination

The NCB had earlier seized the phones of many celebs while probing the Bollywood drug nexus. Reportedly, they have now been sent for examination.

In the midst of investigations going on regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, a new ‘drug’ angle emerged some time back. This led to NCB joining the probe and the agency has made significant developments in connection with the same. Moreover, the agency also arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs. However, the Bombay High Court granted her bail a few days ago. Many other names like , Rakul Preet Singh, , Sara Ali Khan have surfaced in the probe.

All these actresses have been already summoned and interrogated by NCB in connection with the same. Now, the latest that we know is that 15 phones of the celebs who were involved in the probe are currently analyzed. They have been reportedly sent to the Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) which is situated in Gandhi Nagar. If reports are to be believed, an investigation is likely to take place regarding the deleted chats and videos.

Apart from the celebs, talent manager Jaya Saha and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash’s phones have also been sent for examination.

