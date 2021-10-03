Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others likely to get arrested in drug case

Bollywood superstar ’s son, , was detained on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a drug raid at a party on a cruise ship. Along with him, seven more people were detained. According to the sources, the star kid is currently being questioned by the agency’s sleuths. As reported by News 18 the NCB sleuths have seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD. And now there is a fresh report coming in that NCB is serving arrest memos for all 8 detained.

The Times of India report further mentions that formalities for serving arrest memos have been initiated. All detained eight individuals have been sent for their medical examinations. The process might take three hours to finish. As mentioned, NCB on Sunday had conducted a raid on a cruise after receiving a tip-off about a rave party. The party was hosted on a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage. the NCB sleuths also booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede confirmed that Aryan Khan is being questioned. However, Aryan has not been booked on any charges or arrested. Several videos from the NCB office on Saturday night surfaced online.

Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/KauOH2ULts — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

To note, the statement of the detainees will be recorded and they will be presented before the holiday court on Sunday.

