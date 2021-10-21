NCB summons Ananya Panday for questioning today amid Aryan Khan’s drug case

Amid the ongoing Aryan Khan's drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today conducted a raid at Ananya Panday's residence. The agency has also summoned her today for questioning. Till now, the agency hasn't made a statement on what was recovered from the house. The anti-drugs agency had also visited Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat. The Bollywood superstar met his son at Arthur Road Jail today in the morning.  

News agency ANI has tweeted, “Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Ananya Panday for questioning today.” It has also shared the visuals of NCB at her residence. The Bollywood celebrities are currently under the scanner of the anti-drugs agency. On Wednesday, Aryan Khan's bail order was rejected and then it was reported that the NCB had revealed that it found a 'drug-related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. But they did not reveal the name. The chats were also submitted in court. 

India Today reports claim the actress will be questioned on the basis of chats found on Aryan Khan's mobile phone. She has to appear before the officials at 2 pm. The officials have also taken her phone along with them. 

ANI also tweeted the same, “NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB.”

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea was also rejected. To note, 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, and 22 pills of ecstasy, and Rs 1.33 lakh were seized during the cruise raid.  

Anonymous : I honestly don’t get how people are still defending them they are so double sided. Drug addicts
REPLY 0 9 hours ago

