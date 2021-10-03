NCB summons cruise rave party organisers; Pool party and live DJ performances were slated to take place

Over the weekend, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a rave party off Mumbai coast where several high profile businessmen, celebrities and even people from influential political background were present. As per reports, around 8 to 10 people were detained in the raid as drugs were found on the cruise.

One of them detained is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was reportedly on the cruise at the time of the incident. On Sunday, ANI's tweet revealed that the NCB has now also summoned the organisers of the cruise party. The event, named Cray’Ark, was organised by FashionTV India with Namascray onboard the Cordelia cruise.

There were several live DJ performances that were slated to take place on the cruise. Miami-based DJ Stan Kolev along with famous DJ’s Bullzeye, Browncoat and Deepesh Sharma were expected to perform, reported India Today. A pool party as well as "FTV’s Champagne all-black party" was also organised for the guests.

On Sunday, the NCB officials asked the cruise party organisers to appear for investigation before 11 pm. "NCB sends summons to the organizers of the rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast, asking them to appear before it at 11 pm today: NCB," ANI's tweet read.

Apart from the one's detained on Saturday night, three women who had flown down from Delhi to attend the Mumbai-Goa cruise party were also brought in for questioning. "A total of 13 people including 3 women have been taken into custody after a raid at the party yesterday," ANI's tweet read.

