NCB summons filmmaker Madhu Mantena for questioning in drug nexus case

After Jaya Saha named filmmaker Madhu Mantena in the drugs case, it is reported that he has been summoned to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday.

The alleged drug nexus in Bollywood seems to be unfolding now and as the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and the subsequent drugs angle, new revelations are coming into light. So far, it was reported that the agency has been interrogating the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s talent manager Jaya Saha for two days and several names have cropped up during the interrogation. It has also been reported that she had named filmmaker Madhu Mantena in the case.

And while Madhu has come on radar post Jaya’s revelation, as per a report published in Republic world, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned the filmmaker for questioning in the drugs nexus case. Reportedly, he will be appearing before the agency on September 23. Meanwhile, NCB has also got hold of Jaya’s WhatsApp chats following which several other names have cropped up in the case, including , , etc. To note, Jaya's name cropped up in several chats wherein she is discussing drugs like CBD oil, Hash and more. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma's chat also reportedly came to light with Jaya Saha where drugs were being apparently discussed.

This isn’t all. Dia Mirza’s name has surfaced in the drug nexus case during alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani’s interrogation by the NCB. Reportedly, Anuj had told the agency that Dia’s manager used to procure drugs for her. While Deepika and Dia come on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau, it is reported that the agency is likely to summon them for questioning.

Credits :Republic World

