NCB suspends officer involved in Aryan Khan's drug-on cruise case for negligence

Two officers have been suspended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for negligence. In fact, one of the officers was also engaged in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drug-on-cruise case, as per reports by NDTV. On October 3, 2021, Aryan Khan was apprehended during an NCB operation on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He and many others were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Only two of the defendants are now in judicial custody, while Aryan and 17 others were granted bail. In other news, Pinkvilla recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s son is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these concepts for quite some time and has already started the series. Just yesterday, Pinkvilla also revealed that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

An authentic source revealed, “Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge at the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show, and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy working on Pathaan and had returned from Spain after shooting a schedule with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

