NCB team carry out searches at Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's residence, call it 'procedural matter'

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau reached Rhea Chakraborty's residence on early Friday morning and carried out searches amidst the drug angle investigations.

Officers of Narcotics Control Bureau reached Rhea Chakraborty residence on early Friday morning and carried out searches amidst the drug angle that is being investigated. ANI tweeted, "Maharashtra: Officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reach the residence of #RheaChakraborty in Mumbai." One of the many officers who were present on the spot said that these searches are 'procedural matter'. Apart from Rhea's residence, her aide Samuel Miranda's residence also was searched by NCB officers. A team of Mumbai Police was also snapped securing the place.

One of the officers carrying out the search said, "It's just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house." The NCB has achieved some explosive leads in the drug angle and even arrested drug dealers namely Zaid Vilatra, Basit Parihar, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's connections to these drug dealers have been established by the NCB.

Take a look at visuals from Rhea's residence:

Maharashtra: A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as well as Mumbai Police, reaches the residence of Samuel Miranda in Mumbai. A house search is being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence as provided under NDPS Act. pic.twitter.com/dI2tzYyft7 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

As per reports, NCB sources had earlier revealed that 20-year-old Zaid Vilatra allegedly supplied cannabis to Showik Chakraborty and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, who were introduced to each by another middleman 23-year-old Abdel Basit Parihar, reported NDTV. On Thursday, Zaid was sent to seven-day NCB custody.

In an earlier statement, NCB had further revealed that Zaid was apprehended and a large sum of Rs 9,55,750 was recovered from him which he confessed was drug peddling money. Not just that, international currency was also found in his possession.

