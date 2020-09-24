NCB to visit Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik & Sushant's cook Dipesh in jail to record further statements

As per the latest update, the Special NDPS Court has allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau to visit Taloja Jail to record statements of Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's cook, Dipesh Sawant. Their custody was extended till October 6.

In a new update regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's case probe, the Special court allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau to go to the jail where Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and late actor's cook, Dipesh Sawant have been kept in custody to get more information from them. Reportedly, Showik and Dipesh along with Samuel Miranda, Rhea Chakraborty and others were sent into custody for alleged drug chats that were discovered by the Enforcement Directorate and later informed to the NCB.

This week, Rhea, Showik, Samuel and Dipesh's custody was extended till October 6. While Rhea is in Byculla jail, Showik and Dipesh are in Taloja jail. Now, the special NDPS Court has allowed permission to NCB to go and record the statements needed for the drug case in jail. As per ANI, "Mumbai: Special NDPS court allows Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to visit Taloja Jail and record further statements of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and #SushantSinghRajput’s cook, Dipesh Sawant."

This week, Rhea and Showik's lawyer applied for bail in the Bombay High Court. However, due to the heavy rains yesterday, the hearing was postponed. Further, today, the hearing could not take place either as the Bombay High Court. Rhea, Showik and others were arrested by the NCB after alleged drug chats came to light and a few arrested drug peddlers were linked to Rhea's brothers. Further, it was reported that Rhea also confessed during interrogation that she and Showik apparently procured drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput. They all were arrested under NDPS Act 1985.

Mumbai: Special NDPS court allows Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to visit Taloja Jail and record further statements of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and #SushantSinghRajput’s cook, Dipesh Sawant. — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

