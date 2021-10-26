NCB's 5 member team to arrive from Delhi to probe corruption allegations against Sameer Wankhede: Report.

After corruption allegations surfaced against Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, a five-member NCB team will now be reaching Mumbai to probe the matter. Citing sources, ANI reported that the shocking claims made by a certain Prabhakar Sail against Sameer Wankhede and detective KP Gosavi have been taken up by the anti-drugs agency.

ANI tweeted, "A five-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers: Sources."

Prabhakar Sail, who filed an affidavit and was Gosavi's personal bodyguard, made shocking claims that he heard of a Rs 25 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza. They planned to demand the amount from Shah Rukh Khan's manager to settle the case. However, they then settled for Rs 18 crore. Of that amount, around Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail has been named as a witness in the NCB's press release issued on 6 October.

He also said he had received the cash from KP Gosavi and handed it over to Sam D'Souza and now Gosavi has been absconding. Revealing the reason for filing an affidavit, Prabhakar Sail revealed he feared for his life and liberty. He also mentioned SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani in his affidavit.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede has refuted the allegations and even visited the Delhi office on Tuesday. Wankhede is also facing a series of allegations from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik that range from extortion to illegal phone tapping and cornering quota meant for Scheduled Castes through forged documents, a NDTV report revealed.

