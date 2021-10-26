NCB's 5 member team to arrive from Delhi to probe corruption allegations against Sameer Wankhede: Report

NCB's 5 member team to arrive from Delhi to probe corruption allegations against Sameer Wankhede: Report
NCB's 5 member team to arrive from Delhi to probe corruption allegations against Sameer Wankhede: Report.
After corruption allegations surfaced against Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, a five-member NCB team will now be reaching Mumbai to probe the matter. Citing sources, ANI reported that the shocking claims made by a certain Prabhakar Sail against Sameer Wankhede and detective KP Gosavi have been taken up by the anti-drugs agency. 

ANI tweeted, "A five-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers: Sources." 

Prabhakar Sail, who filed an affidavit and was Gosavi's personal bodyguard, made shocking claims that he heard of a Rs 25 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza. They planned to demand the amount from Shah Rukh Khan's manager to settle the case. However, they then settled for Rs 18 crore. Of that amount, around Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail has been named as a witness in the NCB's press release issued on 6 October. 

He also said he had received the cash from KP Gosavi and handed it over to Sam D'Souza and now Gosavi has been absconding. Revealing the reason for filing an affidavit, Prabhakar Sail revealed he feared for his life and liberty. He also mentioned SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani in his affidavit. 

NCB's Sameer Wankhede has refuted the allegations and even visited the Delhi office on Tuesday. Wankhede is also facing a series of allegations from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik that range from extortion to illegal phone tapping and cornering quota meant for Scheduled Castes through forged documents, a NDTV report revealed.

Comments
Anonymous : The case is blowing up in wankhedes face.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Why criminal gosavi called from gujarat to act as witness in aryan case? Gosavi still hiding. Not looking good for wankhede. He can't even say he doesn't know gosavi.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Arks son dealing un drugs because his friend had some gms of hashish. And Wankhede shoulder to shoulder with gosavi man who is known to extort money. If gosavi innocent then ask wankhede and police for protection, why running to different state and hiding. Clicking selfie. And wankhede posing like he is prateik Baabar as harsh mehta, in some serial, posting glam photos with wife. He loves money, he loves glamour. He loves exotic vacations. I doubt this honest hardworking image his actress wife trying to propagate.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Thanks to nawab Malik we now know Sharukh is criminal minded low life and his manger pooja dada I is also a criminal.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Sab lar maro apas mein. India future is dark. People will end up killing each other
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Looks like SRK tried to use his power, political connections and money to release his son but nothing worked so now he bought the low hanging fruit called Sail.
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Wankhede arrested Nawab Malik's son in law despite being distant relative of Malik. This has angered this corrupt Malik. He needs a visit from ED
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : All this underworld wants India to fight within its country by supplying drugs and getting youth addicted to it. All these rich brats and families care a damn abt their kids and run behind money and fame. Now everyone is a drug addict and peddler. Shame on them. None of them are every graduated and well educated.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Sameer divine justice is on your side. May the righteous win!
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : I think he's a petty guy out for publicity
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : I don’t believe it. Trying to ruin his reputation.
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Like he's trying to ruin young kids lives??
REPLY 0 25 minutes ago
Anonymous : I having hard time understanding that someone can be out in jail because your friend has 6gms of charas. Since SW is so good in putting innocent people to jail, he can do wonders in catching real criminals who are part of the drug rings selling large quantities like 100, 1000, 3000kg of hard drugs like cocaine and heroin. He should be transferred to Gujrat at Adani airport and let him find the real owner of 3000kg heroin found at Adani port
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : True
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Really? No possession, no consumption?Arrest 23 young man and put him in jail. This is so bizarre at every level. May be they should put him in jail, so he can’t temper with the evidence or use his connections to overthrow the charges on him .
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : This is how pathetically honesty ends when going to war against the rich and powerful in India
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : You're backing the wrong horse. It's a govt officer misusing his office to target people
REPLY 0 24 minutes ago
Anonymous : Indian govenmnt watches too many 80s 90s hindi films and they r doing those cheap villains tricks from films. Indian govnmnt is still living in stone age that are trying to investigate an honest officer Sameer W.
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : You're also watching to many movies ans thinking he's a honest officer against the system
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Put the phony corrupt sisters of Sushant behind the bar. They implicated Rhea to escape the prison.
REPLY 0 16 hours ago
Anonymous : this man looks creepy and corrupted. his wife is so over the top. good. let the truth comes out.
REPLY 6 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Their WhatsApp chats should be exposed too
REPLY 0 24 minutes ago
Anonymous : Gali gali kein shore hai NCB chorr hai !!
REPLY 5 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Great !! The witness had accress to aryan. I m a law graduate. And I know that's wrong.this is witch hunt. A clear case of extortion
REPLY 4 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Power means everything in India. All of a sudden corruption charges on Sameer W? SRK has connections and money - two things you need to survive in India otherwise system will play with you
REPLY 8 18 hours ago
Anonymous : They are scared about Aryan and Pandora box on drug scandal ….hence diverting the case now. If there’s nothing abt drugs or Aryan and other celeb kids …they don’t have to worry and do all these gimmicks.
REPLY 4 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Who is this Nawab Mallik ? How about investigating him on how corrupt he is ? Judiciary in India has become a joke,all you need is influence which SRK definetly has...Aryan may be inocent or maybe not but let investigation be carried out without bias or under any influence!!
REPLY 11 19 hours ago
Anonymous : You reap what you sow
REPLY 3 19 hours ago

