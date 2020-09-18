  1. Home
NCB's round up of celebs in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to resume on Monday after COVID 19 strikes an official

One of the NCB officials leading the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the investigation will now reportedly resume from Monday.
147720 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 05:11 am
NCB to question 20 people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's caseNCB's round up of celebs in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to resume on Monday after COVID 19 strikes an official
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left everyone in deep shock, but at the same time, it also gave rise to numerous debates and controversies. As of now, the NCB is looking into the drug angle in connection with the case. As per a report by IANS, they are close to calling producers, actors, actresses, directors, and other members of the film fraternity from next week. The agency has found out after the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik that 20 people were involved in drug consumption.

According to the latest reports, the questioning of these 20 people is likely to begin from Monday. These developments have happened after the arrest of Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant. So far, NCB has arrested around 18 people in connection with the case who include drug peddlers. Unfortunately, one of the NCB officials leading the probe has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That has resulted in a delay in the ongoing investigation. Moreover, the interrogation of Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi was also put to a halt on Wednesday. According to NCB sources, the official is improving and the investigation will continue with full swing once he recovers completely. The probe has also resulted in the revelation of the existence of drug cartels in Mumbai and Goa. Earlier, it was reportedly also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were a part of the drug syndicate.

