NCB's Sameer Wankhede on drug raids: Rules are same for everyone; Why should we let celebs walk scot free?

’s son has been trending since yesterday after he was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at a Mumbai cruise party. The news was buzzed with the ongoing development in the case. Bollywood celebrities are also coming up in support of the actor. However, the NCB has conducted a lot of raids at many Bollywood celebrities' houses during these months and some have been detained also for questioning. And some were arrested also. And amid this, there has been a notion going on that NCB is back of Bollywood.

In an interview with The Times of India, Zonal Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede said, “We are doing our job. There is a rule and it should be followed by everyone. It is the same for all. Everyone is equal in front of the law and just because someone is famous we should let them go free. Why should celebrities don’t follow those rules and why should they walk away scot free? Famous doesn’t give them the right to violate the rules? If we see a famous person breaking the law, we shouldn’t do anything about it? Should I only run after the drug peddlers and conduct my operations and raids in slums alone?”

He further said that everyone is talking because we arrested Aryan Khan but almost every day we are conducting a raid and seizing drugs worth crore rupees but then no one is talking about that. “This year we’ve made more than 310 arrests. How many of those are celebrities? We’ve seized illegal substances worth Rs 150 crores this year. Has anyone spoken about that?” Sameer added.

In Aryan Khan case, NCB has released an official statement in that reads, “In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical.”

