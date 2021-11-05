NCB's Sameer Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan drugs case, probe handed over to central team

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Sameer Wankhede, who faced much heat after the cruise drugs case, has been removed from the investigation. According to a latest report published in India Today, Sameer Wankhede has been removed and the probe has been handed over to the central team of the NCB.

This means that the NCB's Mumbai Zone will no longer be investigating the drugs case. Along with the cruise drugs case, four other cases will also be transferred to a central team. As per reports, NCB officer Sanjay Singh will now be the supervising officer for all five cases.

Wankhede also reacted to the development and told told ANI, "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT [special investigation team]. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who had levelled allegations of corruption and accused Wankhede of forging caste certificates in order to secure a government job. He also reacted to the development and tweeted, "This is just the beginning. A lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it."