NCB's Sameer Wankhede tells NDPS Court he and his family are being targeted amid Aryan Khan drug case

Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zonal Director found himself in the center of a storm after a witness in the cruise drugs bust made shocking claims that he and KP Gosavi had arranged a money deal. On Monday, Wankhede reached out to the NDPS court and stated that he is being targeted.

He revealed that his family including his sister and deceased mother are being targeted. Wankhede also stated that he is ready for a probe amid the allegations that have surfaced. ANI confirmed the development as it tweeted, :My family including my sister and deceased mother are are being targeted: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to Special NDPS court."

Another tweet read, "Drugs-on-cruise-case | Appearing before Special NDPS court, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told the judge that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe. Two affidavits have been filed in the case. One by NCB and one by Wankhede."

On Sunday, shocking allegations against Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi, the absconding man whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral, were levelled.

The claims were made by Gosavi's personal bodyguard named Prabhakar Sail. He filed an affidavit in which he has stated that he heard of a Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza. Of the Rs 18 crore. around Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail was also made to sign blank sheets and has been named as a witness in the NCB's press release issued on 6 October, as per reports. Sail's affidavit also mentions Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani.

The NCB issued an official statement in the matter and said, "Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit related to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions."

