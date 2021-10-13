NCB's Sameer Wankhede is very good at handling pressure, says wife and actress Kranti Redkar.

All eyes have been on the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede for the last few days after one of its high profile arrests. The anti-drug agency raided a cruise and carried out a drug bust in which Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan as well as 8 others were arrested.

Ever since their detainment and arrest, the NCB has further gone on to arrest 10 other people including drug peddlers. The star kid's bail plea hearing is slated for today as the NCB will reply to it. While all eyes remain on them, Sameer Wankhede's wife and Marathi actress Kranti Redkar revealed that her husband is "very good" at tackling such pressure.

Speaking to ETimes, Kranti Redkar said, "Sameer is very good at handling pressure. He is very much connected to our historical leaders. He has grown up reading different world leaders."

Netizens on social media have also referred to him as real-life Singham. "Sameer's father Dnyandeo Wankhede is a retired police officer. If there is any problem or he can't make a decision then he approaches his father, who is like a 'Guiding Light' in his career," Kranti revealed.