NCW chief backs Kangana Ranaut, asks Mumbai Police to take action against Sanjay Raut for using foul language

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma demanded that Mumbai Police must take action against Sanjay Raut for using a cuss word against Kangana on national television.
21666 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana Ranaut,sanjay rautNCW chief backs Kangana Ranaut, asks Mumbai Police to take action against Sanjay Raut for using foul language.
National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut after a police complaint was filed against the actress by a Bombay HC lawyer for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. For the unversed, a police complaint was lodged against Kangana by Bombay HC lawyer Nitin Mane for defaming CM Uddhav Thackeray in her social media posts after her office was demolished by BMC. Backing Kangana, the NCW chief took to Twitter to condemn the complaint against the actress. 

Rekha Sharma demanded that Mumbai Police must take action against Sanjay Raut using a cuss word for Kangana on national television. She tweeted, "If @MumbaiPolice can file a complaint against @KanganaTeam for using  "Foul Language" Against Uddhav Thackeray ji they surely can take Suo Motu against #SanjayRaut for abusing Kangana Requesting @CPMumbaiPolice to look into it. Isn't law equal for all?" 

Take a look:

The complaint against Kangana was registered with the Vikhroli police station in the city and it has been filed under section 499 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) which relates to criminal defamation. Taking a jibe at Uddhav on Wednesday, Kangana in her video had said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? By joining hands with the film mafia and breaking down my house, you've taken a huge revenge? Today, my house is demolished. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished. Remember, this is wheel of time. Won't always stay constant."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut claps back at Maha Govt: You've destroyed my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Look who's talking, this witch uses foul language, abuses people, speed hate but if anybody gets back at her she complained. She is real garbage,

