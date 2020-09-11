NCW chief backs Kangana Ranaut, asks Mumbai Police to take action against Sanjay Raut for using foul language

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma demanded that Mumbai Police must take action against Sanjay Raut for using a cuss word against Kangana on national television.

National Commission for Women chief Sharma has come out in support of after a police complaint was filed against the actress by a Bombay HC lawyer for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. For the unversed, a police complaint was lodged against Kangana by Bombay HC lawyer Nitin Mane for defaming CM Uddhav Thackeray in her social media posts after her office was demolished by BMC. Backing Kangana, the NCW chief took to Twitter to condemn the complaint against the actress.

Rekha Sharma demanded that Mumbai Police must take action against Sanjay Raut using a cuss word for Kangana on national television. She tweeted, "If @MumbaiPolice can file a complaint against @KanganaTeam for using "Foul Language" Against Uddhav Thackeray ji they surely can take Suo Motu against #SanjayRaut for abusing Kangana Requesting @CPMumbaiPolice to look into it. Isn't law equal for all?"

Take a look:

If @MumbaiPolice can file a complaint against @KanganaTeam for using "Foul Language" Against Uddhav Thackeray ji they surely can take Suo Motu against #SanjayRaut for abusing Kangana Requesting @CPMumbaiPolice to look into it. Isn't law equal for all? https://t.co/3HmErNnXtk — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 10, 2020

The complaint against Kangana was registered with the Vikhroli police station in the city and it has been filed under section 499 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) which relates to criminal defamation. Taking a jibe at Uddhav on Wednesday, Kangana in her video had said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? By joining hands with the film mafia and breaking down my house, you've taken a huge revenge? Today, my house is demolished. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished. Remember, this is wheel of time. Won't always stay constant."

