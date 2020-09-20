  1. Home
NCW chief REACTS to Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap; Wants the actress to send a complaint

As Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her, NCW chief has asked her to send a complaint to them.
75337 reads Mumbai
NCW chief REACTS to Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap; Wants the actress to send a complaint
Anurag Kashyap, who often make heads turn for voicing his firm opinions, has been making the headlines for all wrong reason lately after Payal Ghosh accused him of sexually harassing her. The actress alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself on her. While talking to ANI, she also claimed that Anurag made her feel uncomfortable. “I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything,” she added.

While Payal’s allegations have raised a lot of eyebrows, the chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma has also reacted to the matter and has asked the victim to file a complaint. Talking about the same, the NCW chief said, “Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we'll look into the matter & will take it up with police.” To this, Payal has stated she will send a detailed complaint to the NCW chief.

On the other, Anurag Kashyap had dismissed Payal’s allegations and called them baseless. In a series of tweets, the filmmakers stated, “What happened, you took a long time to attempt to silence me. No problem. In an attempt to silence me, you said too much dragging other women in it, being a woman yourself. Should have shown some respect, madam! Right now, I will only say that all the allegations levelled against me are baseless. Also, while putting allegations at me, dragging other actresses and the Bachchan family was a bad move. Yes, Madam, I have been married twice. If that is a crime, then I accept it. I have fallen in love many-a-times and I accept it.”

Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

Credits :ANI

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Criminal bjp The economy of India has gone 30 year behind ..it's in shambles only BJP MPs ,MLAs Have crores the natural resources are for them to exploit Banks are bankrupt Railway,LIC ,airways all gone in Mr manmohan Singh era when everything collapsed their was melt down all over but India was strong our currency was strong Look now rupee has no value it has become empty like when British left they ruined it similar situation is now this bootlicker of British have ruined our mother land they have divided people on basis of religion,caste region The golden period went away from 2014

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Guinea pig hired

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Now Modi is having all these issues.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Anurag Kashyap is a creep, somebody had to call him out.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She directly connected Modi.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

If she was such a strong person why would you drag other women into the claim...that makes me doubt her. If I was harassed I would protect the other women...

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Told ya. Indians love mob justice. Now all gang up against Anurag, don't wait for the court verdict. Declare him a criminal and lynch him.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Mission Target Anurag began the minute he gave the interview against BJP's new intern.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

The biggest herd of sheep in the world is steered well by the BJP.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

BJP plans well. Target located, time of attack planned, mercenary hired and here comes "action''. The biggest herd of sheep in the world is steered brilliantly by the BJP.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

NCW is snoring wien child rapes happen and wake up whenever a high profile case comes along.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Anurag and his films stinks

Anonymous 3 hours ago

They will gang up on her.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

#IStandWithAnuragKashyap

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Do not abuse woman for work. would you do it to your mother or daughter.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I believe her.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Good for you for speaking up. Now let’s see how many feminists of brown support her. Tapsee, Zoya, Sonam, Swara— self professed feminists please condone ure pervert friend now.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Tapsee already said she supports Kashyap

