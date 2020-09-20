NCW chief REACTS to Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap; Wants the actress to send a complaint
Anurag Kashyap, who often make heads turn for voicing his firm opinions, has been making the headlines for all wrong reason lately after Payal Ghosh accused him of sexually harassing her. The actress alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself on her. While talking to ANI, she also claimed that Anurag made her feel uncomfortable. “I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything,” she added.
While Payal’s allegations have raised a lot of eyebrows, the chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma has also reacted to the matter and has asked the victim to file a complaint. Talking about the same, the NCW chief said, “Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we'll look into the matter & will take it up with police.” To this, Payal has stated she will send a detailed complaint to the NCW chief.
Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we'll look into the matter & will take it up with police: Chairperson, National Commission for Women https://t.co/5uywnUVump pic.twitter.com/k973hC0P04
— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020
On the other, Anurag Kashyap had dismissed Payal’s allegations and called them baseless. In a series of tweets, the filmmakers stated, “What happened, you took a long time to attempt to silence me. No problem. In an attempt to silence me, you said too much dragging other women in it, being a woman yourself. Should have shown some respect, madam! Right now, I will only say that all the allegations levelled against me are baseless. Also, while putting allegations at me, dragging other actresses and the Bachchan family was a bad move. Yes, Madam, I have been married twice. If that is a crime, then I accept it. I have fallen in love many-a-times and I accept it.”
Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest
