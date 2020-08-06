NCW sends Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy & others notice for promoting modelling firm accused of exploiting girls

Bollywood celebrities such as filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula have been issues fresh notices by the NCW.

The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued a fresh notice to Bollywood celebrities such as filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, , Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula for allegedly promoting a modelling firm, named IMG ventures, accused of exploiting girls. As per reports, these celebrities failed to appear for a hearing before the commission which was scheduled for 6 August and record their witness statements.

NCW chairperson Sharma tweeted, "Issued a notice to @MaheshNBhatt@UrvashiRautela @eshagupta2811 @rannvijaysingha @Roymouni @princenarula88 for recording of witness statements on a complaint received from Ms @yogitabhayana, Founder @pariforindia, alleging sexual and mental assault on several...girls by Promoter of IMG Ventures, Mr Sunny Verma and his accomplice. Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting."

2. girls by Promoter of IMG Ventures, Mr Sunny Verma and his accomplice. Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 6, 2020

3. NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 6, 2020

The celebrities named have, in the past, shared videos on their social media accounts promoting the firm. Rekha Sharma further tweeted, "NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures."

The complaint was first brought to light by social activist Yogita Bhayana. She had posted a video on 15 July leveling allegations against a certain person named Sunny Verma, promoter of IMG Ventures, for duping and exploiting young girls who aspire to work in the modelling and showbiz industry. Yogita had also shared a video of the same.

Sonu Sood was also earlier mentioned in the NCW complaint. However, Rekha Sharma shared an update saying that the actor has reached out to them and is now cooperating in the matter.

He did comeback to us and Cooperating. https://t.co/VypnKdgHAu — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 6, 2020

