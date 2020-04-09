Pinkvilla Picks: Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer PK will drive away your lockdown blues

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer PK is one of the entertaining films that will make staying at home worthy amid Coronavirus lockdown. Pinkvilla Picks PK for 5 reasons and here they are. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown has compelled all of us to stay at home and while being at home may be one of the best things, it may also get boring. However, to beat your boredom, we’re back again with another Pinkvilla Pick that is bound to drive away all your quarantine blues and today, it’s all about and starrer PK. The 2014 Rajkumar Hirani directorial was one of the biggest hits of that year and well, rightly so.

The film dealt with a fictional story of a humanoid alien PK played by Aamir Khan who gets left behind on earth and his only way to get home is his remote that gets stolen by someone. In his quest to find his remote, PK meets Bhairon Singh (Sanjay Dutt), Jaggu aka Jagad Janani( Anushka Sharma) and Tapasvi Maharaj (Saurabh Shukla) Not just this, in his efforts to find his remote, Aamir aka PK questions religious dogmas and superstitions in a humorous and relatable manner.

PK is a social satire that will not just entertain you, but also make you question the blind faith that has been instilled in all of us in some way or another. At the end of the film, we bet you would be a changed person. Though there are several reasons to watch the Aamir and Anushka starrer, but we'll take you on a ride that will prove why it is worth your time amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. So, sit back, relax and find out why Pinkvilla picks PK for you today.

1. Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma

The bond of friendship we get to see developing between PK and Jaggu aka Aamir and Anushka is extremely refreshing to watch. As a true friend, PK wants Jaggu to be happy forever and for it, he is ready to go to any length. Be it calling out a pretentious godman or helping her reunite with her lover Sarfaraz, PK is that one loyal friend who we all need in our lives. And Aamir nails the character like a boss. Anushka as Jaggu too stands up for PK and takes his side whenever he needs her. The refreshing combo of two talented people makes PK worth a watch.

2. PK is a Social Satire that will win your heart

Aamir Khan’s PK is a social satire that is laden with humorous moments that feel relatable to such an extent that one may come out a changed person. From questioning blind faith and countering it with logic to showing that one needs to value love and friendship above all, PK captures it all in the form of a light flick. Aamir Khan as the Bhojpuri speaking alien, Anushka as the reporter, Boman Irani as the tv channel head who has been burned due to religious reporting, all show us truths about the society but in a humorous manner that add to the charm of the film. Amid coronavirus, we all could use a bit of humour while negativity floats around.

3.Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s successful combo

After having delivered a hit flick like 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani came together for PK and it surely is a combination that spells magic. The success of 3 idiots proved that together the Mr Perfectionist and the ace filmmaker can make us laugh and cry at the same time. Once again in PK, the actor-director duo teamed up and this time, for a social satire that is extremely relevant in a society like India. Best part, PK does it with a touch of humour and never once you would feel heavy. Watch it just for the love of the powerhouses of talents!

4. Sanjay Dutt, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla as stellar supporting cast

Boman Irani, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt and Saurabh Shukla as Cherry Bajwa, Sarfaraz Yousuf, Bhairon Singh and Tapasvi Maharaj are a stellar supporting cast that ends up adding a unique charm to PK. The banter between PK and Tapasvi in the climax of the film when he questions the beliefs and superstitions of everyone is a major highlight and with a talented actor like Saurabh Shukla playing the negative character, one can expect great entertainment. Boman and Anushka as Cherry and Jaggu prove to be every bickering boss and employee and it is a treat to watch. Anushka and Sushant as Jaggu and Sarfaraz weave a sweet love story that ends abruptly only due to the blind faith and superstitions.

However, the best combo turns out to be Bhairon Singh and PK aka Sanjay Dutt and Aamir. The two actors showcase an endearing bond of friendship in the film and the song ‘Tharki Chokro’ picturised on the two will leave you rolling with laughter. One of the most heartbreaking moments is between Bhairon Singh and PK and that is bound to make you cry. Surely, PK is a wholesome entertainment package, thanks to talented supporting cast as well.

5. Ajay-Atul, Shantanu Moitra and Ankit Tiwari's melodious tunes

From Tharki Chokro to Nanga Punga Dost to Love is Waste of Time, the music of Aamir and Anushka starrer is one of the major USPs of PK. Soft melodies with meaningful lyrics to a peppy upbeat number to move the plot ahead, each of the songs of the film comes at a time and point in the film that adds another meaning to the story. The most memorable song that will bring tears in your eyes is ‘Bhagwan Hai Kahan Tu’ and in times of Coronavirus, when we all are praying for the betterment of humankind, the song will strike a chord. Once the film is over, we bet you will have a number of songs stuck in your head.

