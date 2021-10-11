Need Monday Motivation? Take cues from Tiger Shroff and his heavy weight lifting for ripped biceps; WATCH

Actor Tiger Shroff never fails to inspire his fans with his dedication and commitment to fitness. His workout videos tend to go viral on social media and inspire fans to focus on their health as well. Now, as another week began today, Tiger kept up with his workout regimen and was at it again at the gym. And this time, the Heropanti 2 star shelled out the right kind of Monday Motivation with his weightlifting video. Not just this, he even shared a glimpse of his ripped biceps.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger shared a glimpse of the effort he was putting into lighting heavyweights for his workout session. He is seen clad in a vest and sweatpants as he lifted the weights. In another video, the handsome star could be seen clad in a yellow tee with sweatpants as he flaunts his ripped muscles in the mirror. Tiger seemed to be impressed by his biceps and arm shape. However, his caption was completely opposite to his healthy workout. He added cookies and doughnut emoticon in his caption and left netizens wondering if he was craving for those.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, previously, Tiger had shared a video in which he was seen nailing 4 back to back air kicks and his jaw-dropping stunt at the gym left netizens in awe. The star continues to inspire his fans with his workout videos and leaves no stone unturned in upping the challenge each time.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Recently, he and Tara returned from London after a shooting schedule wrapped up. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and will release next year. On the other hand, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is expected to go on floors soon.

