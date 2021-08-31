Need some fitspiration? Sonam Kapoor admiring her toned midriff in these photos should do the trick

Actress has always been a style icon for millions of her fans as she manages to pull off any outfit like a pro. And to carry each of the unique fashionable outfits like a boss, Sonam also puts in the effort to be fit. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, the Neerja actress gave us a glimpse of her toned frame post workout session and well, it surely will inspire fans to hit the gym. Sonam seemed to be admiring the results post her workout in the photos.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam shared a glimpse as she stood in front of the mirror and captured herself in the frame. In the photo, we can see Sonam clad in a sports bralette with a beige tee and beige tights. As she admired herself, Sonam flaunted her toned abs and well, shelled out the right kind of motivation for fans to sweat it out. The star looked fresh and charged up to take on her day post her workout session.

Last evening, Sonam shared a glimpse of her and Anand Ahuja's long distance relationship. Anand is currently in London while Sonam is in Mumbai. The actress had also shared an adorable photo of him on social media as she expressed that she was missing him.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind. It is a thriller in which she will be essaying the role of a visually impaired cop who is after a serial killer. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The shoot of the film was completed in Scotland early this year.

