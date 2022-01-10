Need some Monday Motivation? Vicky Kaushal is here to get you moving and charged up; See PIC

Another Monday is here and well, certainly we all are in the need of some motivation to jump out of the bed and get going. However, Btown star Vicky Kaushal certainly isn't the one lazing on a Monday morning as the URI actor was quick to hit the gym early in the morning. And, well, when he did the same, Vicky ensured he sent out the right message to his fans. For it, Vicky shared a glimpse of his workout of the day via a photo and gave everyone a reason to leave the comfy beds.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a photo in which he seemed all charged up to workout. In the photo, Vicky is seen clad in a black tee with a matching cap. The actor could be seen standing amid weights as he geared up to workout. With all his energies focused on his workout, Vicky pumped up his Punjabi jam of the day that could be heard as his background song and went ahead with his workout. With it, he sent out the right kind of motivation to his fans.

Take a look:

Recently, Vicky was in the headlines as he celebrated one month of his wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif. To celebrate the same, he dropped an unseen photo from his sangeet night with Katrina and left fans in awe of their fun. Not just this, Katrina too shared an unseen selfie with Vicky as she marked one month of their marital bliss.

Currently, Vicky is shooting in Indore for his film with Sara Ali Khan. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and Sara and Vicky have been caught on camera by fans several times as they continued to shoot on the streets. Besides this, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

