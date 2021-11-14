Neelam Kothari pens heartwarming note to mourn father’s demise; Sanjay Kapoor, Juhi Chawla pay condolences

In an unfortunate turn of the former actor, Neelam Kothari’s father Shishir Kothari passed away on Sunday, November 14. The actor broke out the news of her father’s demise via social media leaving her fans heartbroken. While sharing the news Neelam Kothari penned a heartwarming note for her dad in an emotional Instagram tribute. Sharing the picture of her father, Neelam expressed that he was her ‘strong pillar’.

While sharing the post, Neelam articulated, “My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you, May your soul rest in peace. Amen.” Even Neelam’s husband reshared her tribute on his Instagram space while paying condolences to his father-in-law. Neelam’s husband said, “RIP Uncle, you lived your life King size. You shall be missed by all of us.”

Take a look at the social media tribute here:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, many prominent faces from the industry who are close to Neelam, took to her comment section to mourn the big loss. While Sophie Chaudhary said, “I’m so so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul Rest In Peace”. On the other hand, Juhi Chawla wrote, “My condolences to you & your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sanjay Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Rohit Bose Roy, Sunita Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor were among a few others who paid hearty condolences online. Neelam Kothari is best known for her roles in the Salman Khan starrer Hum Saath Saath Hain. Apart from this, she has also starred in movies including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kasam, Agneepath and more.

