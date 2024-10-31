Neelam Kothari’s friend once instigated her against husband Samir Soni’s intimate scenes in a show: ‘I can’t say no to my wife’

Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni have been happily married since 2011. Recently, Soni talking about his equation with his wife revealed how Kothari's friend once instigated her against him for doing an intimate scene in a web show.

While speaking on GPlus YouTube, Samir Soni recalled producers were keen on casting him after the look tests were done for a web show. He recalled when he finally received the script; there was a scene where ‘The boy kisses the girl’ after every episode. He mentioned one or two times was okay, but it was getting repeated after every episode.

Samir noted that he had to come back home so he gave the script to his wife, Neelam Kothari, asking if she was okay. The actor claimed that the show was not "Spielberg" and was willing to refuse the show, assuring his wife if she wasn’t comfortable and that more opportunities would come in the future. To this, his wife, being a "big-hearted woman," told him that he must do the show as it was good for her, and she wouldn’t watch the show.

Samir continued by recalling that after he was done with the shoot and was already working on the other project, randomly his wife asked him one day about the show. She went on to ask him about the intimate scenes in the show. In response to this, he mentioned that he followed the director’s instructions, who was a woman, coincidentally.

His wife further queried how frequently they were, and he sensed it wasn’t going well. Explaining the reason behind Neelam’s doubt, he said, “Apparently one of her friends had seen the show and she had instigated her, ‘How could you let your husband do something like this?’ and all that. I told her that I showed her the script. At this point in time, I can’t say no to producers because they have already given me the script and I can’t say no to my wife,” he said.

Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni got married in a very informal wedding on January 24, 2011. On the work front, the duo recently appeared on Netflix’s reality drama series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3.