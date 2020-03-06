Neelam Upadhyaya REACTS to reports of her engagement with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ brother Siddharth Chopra

After the reports of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya surfaced on social media, the latter has clarified on the same.

Jonas, who has arrived in India today with hubby Nick Jonas, has been making the headlines ever since she is back to the bay. And while the fans are ecstatic about her return, her brother Siddharth Chopra has also been hogging the limelight today after the reports about his engagement sparked off. It was reported that Siddharth, who is rumoured to have been dating South actress Neelam Upadhaya for a while now, have exchanged the rings with his lady love.

Interestingly, the engagement rumours were instigated after the duo were spotted at an event together lately. Their twinning outfits and chemistry added fuel to their reports of engagement. In fact, paparazzi also referred to Neelam as Siddharth’s fiancée. However, the diva has finally reacted to the engagement rumours and rubbished the reports of getting engaged to Siddharth. She made the clarification in the comments of a paparazzi post and wrote, “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged” following by a laughing emoticon. Well, she does set the records right, didn’t she?

Take a look at Neelam Upadhyaya’s reaction to her engagement reports with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ brother Siddharth Chopra:

To note, this isn’t the first time that reports of Siddharth Chopra have been doing the rounds. To recall, Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar last year. In fact, Priyanka and Nick have flown down to India for his roka ceremony. While the wedding was on the cards, much to everyone’s surprise, the engagement was called off mutually. Explaining the reason, Priyanka’s mother was quoted saying that Siddharth isn’t ready for marriage as of now.

Besides, Siddharth even got engaged to Kanika Mathur in an intimate roka ceremony in October 2014. But the wedding was also called off and it was reported that he wanted to focus on his career back then.

Credits :Instagram

