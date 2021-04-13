Neelima Azim on failed marriages with Pankaj Kapur & Rajesh Khattar: I experienced fear of the unknown

Neelima Azim opened up about her past marriage experiences with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar. Take a look.

’s mother and actress Neelima Azim has opened up about her past marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the star shared her personal experience with marriage. She revealed that her first marriage with Pankaj, hit her hard. On the other hand, she felt that her marriage with Rajesh, with whom she had Ishaan Khatter, could have worked if there had been more control.

Sharing her story about her marriage with Pankaj, she explained how everything was ‘wonderful’ at first. The actress said, "I had this wonderful friend who I got married to, everything was just la-la-la-da-di-da, my parents were wonderful” She continued by saying that she had a great crowd around her. The star also said that there was no question of rejection, since everyone used to love, adore and follow her around. She explained that at that time she was young and ‘full of beans’. The star told the news outlet, “I actually experienced grief, sorrow, rejection, anxiety, pain and fear of the unknown and a whole lot of insecurity.”

The actress further elaborated on how raising a child alone and living with her parents made her feel claustrophobic. “We all must understand that we are not extraordinary or entitled, we are simply human beings that can be rejected.” The actress also revealed that it took her a year-and-a-half after the split to get back on her feet. Speaking about her second marriage, the actress said, "I think it would have worked out if there was more control and more logic and sense it in.”

