Neena Gupta admits feeling jealous of younger actresses wearing gowns at global events: I could have achieved…

Neena Gupta was quite a popular actress during her time. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that her career has been moving upward even now. With films such as Badhaai Ho, Goodbye, Uunchai, and others, she has proved that age is just a number. Neena is one such actress who never hesitates in speaking her heart out and talking about all the important factors of life. In a recent interview with News 18, the actress admitted being envious of the younger generation of actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra for getting global exposure which they did not have during their time.

Neena Gupta on young Bollywood actors being invited to international events

Neena Gupta revealed having mixed feelings as she saw the younger generation making it big internationally. The actress wished she was a young actor today. "I wish we also had the same kind of exposure. I think about it every passing minute. I feel envious every second (smiles). I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more. Having said that, I know that you can’t have everything that you wish for. I definitely do feel thankful for all the work that’s coming my way even at this age. But yes, I feel very, very jealous when I look at them wearing gowns and walking [on the global stage]," Neena said. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards that was held in March in LA. Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt made India proud at the recently held MET Gala 2023.

Neena Gupta further said that if she ever gets invited to a global event, she would wear a look that would be put together by her designer daughter Masaba Gupta. She joked that she does not have a body to wear a gown, hence she will wear a beautiful saree. "If they call me, I’m game. I’ll wear a very beautiful saree if I’m invited to go [to an international event]. But no one’s inviting me (laughs). If an opportunity comes my way, I’ve Masaba to style me.”