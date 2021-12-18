Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra’s yoga asanas will crack you up; Daughter Masaba says they're not even stretching

Masaba Gupta is one popular name of Bollywood. She often treats her fans with interesting posts and pictures. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with an interesting picture of her parents. The designer’s post left her fans in splits. The picture featured mother Neena Gupta and father Vivek Mehra attempting to perform yoga, but, they were only relaxing. Masaba shared the picture on her Instagram handle, and captioned it as, "I get so much s**t from my parents for not doing enough traditional yoga but one seems to be sneezing & one is sleeping and that’s ok! #youllarentevenstretching." In the picture, Neena was lying in a sleeping position on her yoga mat, while Vivek was just sitting beside her and not stretching.

Reacting to Masaba Gupta's post, Neena Gupta's close friend and actress Soni Razdan commented, "But where is this?" The post also grabbed comedian Rytasha Rathore’s attention who wrote, "Hahahaha." One of the fans jokingly wrote, “You are going to get into trouble with your parents for posting this” with a laughing emoticon.

Designer Masaba Gupta, as well as her mother Neena Gupta, together appeared in the OTT series ‘Masaba Masaba’. The show was received well by the audience, and in March this year, Neena Gupta had announced its season 2. Recently, Neena Gupta was in the headlines after she released her autobiography, ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, a tale about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. The actress also made an appearance in Amitabh Bachchan's game show KBC.

