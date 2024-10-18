Neena Gupta announces short break to take care of Masaba Gupta and her daughter: ‘Refused two projects; will directly join Panchayat 4

Neena Gupta's daughter, renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta, recently welcomed her first baby girl. It seems the new B-town grandmother is considering taking a short break from movies to focus on her daughter and granddaughter. In a recent interview, the veteran actress revealed that she recently refused 2 projects and has taken a 3-4 month break to help Masaba settle in, and she will ‘join work directly with the highly acclaimed Panchayat season 4’.

In a chat with IANS, Gupta shared, "I refused two projects because I want my daughter to settle down. I have taken a small break for 2-3 months. Now I will directly join Panchayat-4." Adding to it she said "I enjoy taking care of my daughter".

Masaba and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, recently embarked on an exciting new journey as they welcomed their baby girl on October 11, 2024.

The proud grandmother, revealed that Masaba had always dreamed of having a daughter. After the birth, Masaba's first joyful reaction was, "She can use all my bags and jewelry!"

Neena also mentioned that the reality of becoming a grandmother was still sinking in and that she was helping take care of Masaba as she adjusted to caring for her newborn.

In the same chat with IANS, Gupta discussed her upcoming work, revealing that she will soon appear in a Malayalam web series titled 1000 Babies. She expressed her initial reaction to the script, stating that she was completely taken aback by its shocking and intriguing concept, particularly the way it concluded.

Regarding her future projects, she noted that she has just finished working on Metro In Dino, which is currently in production. She mentioned that Anurag Basu’s film is set to release, along with Panchayat Season 4.

Additionally, she has four projects ready, including Ari with Rakul Preet, an anthology, and a film titled Hindi Bindi, which is scheduled for release in November in Sydney.

