Neena Gupta announces tell all autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'; Set to release on 14 June

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is reflecting on her journey in Indian cinema and her life in her new book. Titled 'Sach Kahun Toh', Neena's autobiography will be her first book and the Badhaai Ho actress recently showcased the cover of her book. Taking to Instagram, Neena Gupta shared a video and a photo of her book cover. In the video, the actress was visibly excited as she jumped with joy and informed fans that she's extremely happy.

In one of her posts, Neena Gupta shared the book cover which features her smiling away. She captioned the post, "My book My cover My story | @josephradhik Available for pre order now via the link in bio #sachkahuntoh." The book is being published by Penguin India and in a statement the publishing house said, "She (Neena Gupta) details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and successful second innings in Bollywood."

In a video message, Neena also said, "I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, may be my book will help you tide some of the tough days."

The book will also feature Neena's experiences as a student at the National School of Drama (NSD), her move to Mumbai in the 80s and single parenthood. As is the actor's personality, the book too will be "unapologetically honest".

As per PTI, Neena Gupta's autobiography will also address issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talk about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or a guide in cut-throat film industry. Sach Kahun Toh is set to release on 14 June.

