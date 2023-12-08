Neena Gupta BREAKS silence on 'faltu feminism' comment; says only that chunk was used ‘to create controversy’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is known for her unabashed opinions and viewpoints. It was just a few days back, during one of the interviews, the actress expressing her views on highlighted the importance of financial independence for both the genders. She also asserted that women need men, citing her own example. In the interview, she went on to call feminism ‘faltu’ which attracted extreme responses on the internet. Recently, the Badhaai Ho actress reacted to the same and clarified her statement.

Neena Gupta reacts to her 'faltu feminism' comment

While speaking to Indian Express, Neena Gupta was quoted as saying, “What they did is that they only used that chunk from the whole interview for promotions, to create a controversy. It said that I don’t believe in ‘faltu feminism’, and after that people are fighting amongst each other. If one person is cursing me for saying that, someone else says, ‘What do you know? Watch the whole interview’. There should be a reference to what I said.”

Neena Gupta on being careful about her social media posts

In addition to this, the actress further admitted that she is more thoughtful than ever about her posts, going to immense followers’ base on social media. She confessed making mistakes in the past. Nonetheless, she stated that she doesn’t post anything on social media when she is angry or fought I’ve with someone.

“One should also not post if they are drunk, because if you do, then you regret it later. Thoda sambhalna padta hai (You have to be careful). You have to use the right language because a lot of people are listening to what you say. I have goofed up big time, too,” she stated.

Neena Gupta on professional front

Talking about Neena Gupta’s professional front, the actress made her impactful comeback in 2018 with Badhaai Ho. Post which she graced screen in projects like Panchayat, Lust Stories 2, amongst others.

Currently, the actress is enjoying the release of her OTT project, Mast Mein Rehne Ka alongside Jackie Shroff. The web show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today onwards. In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you a few days back that Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space for Ashish R. Shukla’s comedy thriller.

