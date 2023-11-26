Neena Gupta calls feminism ‘faltu’; believes ‘women need men’ for THIS reason

The talented Neena Gupta has crafted one of the most versatile acting careers in Bollywood history. Over decades in the spotlight, she has continually showcased her prolific talents while boldly opting for unconventional roles.

Never one to bite her tongue, her candid opinions often make waves. Most recently, in an interview, the actress shared her unique views on feminism and highlighted the importance of financial independence, regardless of gender.

Neena Gupta shares her views on feminism

In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Neena Gupta shared her views on feminism and remarked, “I want to say that it’s not necessary to believe and think about ‘faltu feminism’ or the idea that ‘women are equal to men.’ Instead, focus on being financially independent and pay attention to your work.”

She further asserted that if one is a housewife, she must not look down upon it, as it’s a major role. She emphasized building one’s self-esteem and avoiding thinking of oneself as small. “That’s the main message I want to convey. Additionally, men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal,” she said.

Neena Gupta on 'women need men'

She further believes that boys have it better. She states that women are strong but not equal. In order to support her point, the actress opined that ‘women need men’ for a reason. Recalling an incident, she shared how once during her young days she had to catch a flight at 6 a.m. She didn’t have a boyfriend. She came out of the house at 4 a.m. while it was dark. At that point, a man started following her, and she got scared and went back to her house.

Further, she revealed that she had to book the same flight but stayed at a male friend’s house that dropped her off the next day. Thus, she admits that a man is needed because of the society.

In conclusion, she said, “I was single for a very long time and it was so difficult. Whenever I would go to a party, I wouldn’t speak to any friend’s husband for a long time so that he doesn’t feel that I am giving any wrong hints.”

“A lot of men would think that I am available because I was single. It was a major issue. I’ve had some really bad relationships, but I move on”, she shared.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta recalls Girish Karnad telling her, 'You will never get a heroine role' for THIS reason