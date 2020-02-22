Neena Gupta calls her dad her backbone while she was raising Masaba
"My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life," Neena said. Masaba Gupta is today a successful fashion designer. Neena opened up about raising her on "Indian Idol" season 11. On the show, after Rohit Raut performed a medley including "Bekhayali" and "Jai Jai Shivshankar", Neena said that just like the young contestant's father, she has also been a single parent. Appreciating Rohit, the actress said: "I don't know what to say after such a marvellous performance and I feel so lucky to watch such a great performer live."
Add new comment