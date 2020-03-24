Neena Gupta catching up with sewing at home amid Coronavirus
On Tuesday, Neena, who is currently spending time at her home in Mukteshwar, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sewing the curtains of her house. She took upon herself to do the chore as she is unable to call a tailor amid the serious health crisis.
"Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne," Neena captioned the video.
In the video, she is also heard telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learnt to stitch.
On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix's show "Masaba Masaba".
