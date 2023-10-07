Neena Gupta celebrates special treatment at Goa airport lounge: 'Finally hum VIP ho gaye hain’-WATCH

Neena Gupta is one of the finest actresses in the industry. After delivering some iconic performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Khalnayak, she took a break and made a comeback in 2018. Since then, she has also been very active on social media. Earlier, the Badhai Ho actress had shared that Bareily airport denied her access to their VIP lounge. As a twist of fate, she recently shared a video chilling at Goa airport's VIP lounge.

Neena Gupta enjoys at Goa airport lounge

Today, on October 7th, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the VIP lounge of Goa airport. In the video, the actress says: "So finally Goa airport pe VIP lounge me hamko bithaya gaya hai, toh ham VIP ho gaye hai. (So finally, I have become VIP after getting access to Goa aiport's VIP lounge)." She then thanked the authorities at the airport who provided her lounge access after her flight was delayed. The video was captioned: "Ho gaee ji ho gaee."

Check out the video!

Neena Gupta was denied access at Bareilly Airport lounge

Just days ago, the actress took to social media to express her unhappiness after the Bareilly airport authority denied her access to the VIP lounge. In the video, she said: “Hello, main Bareilly airport se bol rahi hoon. Ye reserved lounge hain jahan main jaake ekbar baithi thi par aaj mujhe allow nahi kiya. Mujhe laga ye reserved lounge VIP ke liye hoti hain toh mujhe laga ki main VIP hoon par abhi tak VIP nahi bani, Aur bohot mehnat karni padegi VIP banne ke liye. Toh, acha hai iss bahane mehnat karungi VIP banne ki. Thank you so much. (Hello, I am speaking from Bareilly airport. That’s the reserved lounge where I had gone once, but I was not allowed. It is meant for VIPs and I thought I was also a VIP, but I am not a VIP yet. I'll have to work even more to become one. Thank you so much.)"

Several people, including actress Vaishnavi Merchant, took to the comment section to extend their support to Gupta. On the work front, the actress will be seen in a yet-to-be-titled crime thriller film helmed by Ashish R Shukla. As earlier reported by Pinkvilla, the film will also have Rakul Preet Singh and its shooting is expected to start by the end of October this year in Mumbai. She was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's web series, Charlie Chopra.

