Neena Gupta confesses about her loneliness; Says ‘For longest time I didn’t have boyfriend or husband'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta admits of being lonely in her life. She was popular for dating West Indies cricketer Viv Richards.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta continues to remain in the headlines. Recently, her film Sardar Ka Grandson was released on Netflix. The film also stars and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The film has received a mixed response from the audience. She is known for her acting and has won many awards. But apart from her acting, she is also popular because of her personal life. The actress is also very open about it. Recently, she has opened about the loneliness she faced in her life.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress has said, “I was lonely in my life because for the longest time I didn't have a boyfriend or a husband. And I was able to overcome it because I did not live in the past. My father was my boyfriend. There were times when I was disrespected at work too. God has always been my side and gave me strength which is why I can stand here.” The actress was hailed for her performance in Badhaai Ho. She essayed the role of a middle-aged pregnant woman in the film and won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

In the Sardar Ka Grandson, the actress essayed the role of a grandmother who wants to see her ancestral home in Pakistan. Arjun played the role of his grandson.

Recently, she also said that it was during the lockdown she lived with her husband Vivek Mehra as husband and wife. She married the New Delhi-based Chartered Accountant, on July 15, 2008.

Also Read: Neena Gupta says now actors have the chance and choice to experiment with their work

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Siddharth Kannan interview

Share your comment ×