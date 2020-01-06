Neena Gupta dons a yellow dress at the beach and wishes her fans for the New Year; Watch Video

Neena Gupta stuns in a never seen before avatar as she dons a yellow dress and walks at the beach.

After her 'Frock ka shock' post, Neena Gupta has once again set her Instafam emptying their stock of fire and heart emojis as she recently shared a video of herself in a yellow dress. The 60 years old actress wished her fans Happy New Year and posted a slow-motion video of herself walking on a beach in a bright yellow dress. Aging fine like wine, Neena Gupta looks extremely cheerful and pretty in her video. The actress is an avid social media user who often blesses our feed with her breathtaking photos and videos.

The actress is sporting a pair of black sunnies in her post. Aesthetically beautiful, she is seen holding a bunch of yellow flowers matching with her dress. She has her hair left loose as she enjoys the cool breeze embracing her face. Not to miss the blue bangles in her hand. "Happy New Year!!", she captioned her post. Neena Gupta looks nothing less than a diva in her new video. Much like her daughter Masaba, Neena Gupta too is a fashionista and here's proof!

On the work front, Neena began her second innings in Bollywood when she appeared for a cameo role in Kareena Kapoor Khan and starrer Veere Di Wedding in 2018. Post her short stint in the Rhea Kapoor film, Neena Gupta featured in a number of other movies such as Mulk. The actress rose to fame once again after the success of Badhaai Ho and she is soon to reunite with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Neena Gupta will also be seen playing a pivotal role in starrer Panga.

